NTA to conduct National Level Examinations in 12 scheduled languages

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted major competitive exams in 12 scheduled languages, informed Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Government has established NTA as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions in the Country.

Major competitive exams in 12 scheduled languages:

NEET (UG) 2021 in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil ,Telugu, Urdu & Punjabi;

JEE (Main) 2021 in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, and Gujarati;

All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 for Class VI in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu & Urdu.

It has also been decided to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Central Universities in the above mentioned scheduled languages. The translation of the Question Papers in NEET (UG) had been done properly, from source to target and target to source, in 12 scheduled languages.