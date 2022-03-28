Nodal Agency To Test & Certify Defence Equipment: Ministry

New Delhi: As part of the annual Budget for 2022-23, an announcement has been made to set up an independent nodal umbrella body for meeting wide-ranging testing and certification requirements.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Vaiko in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The nodal body is envisaged to be an autonomous body to permit, promote, hand-hold, monitor & supervise and act as a Single-Window Nodal agency to enable and regulate the existing facilities of Trial, Testing and Certification of Defence Products, besides creating new facilities.

During the last three financial years (2018-19 to 2020-21) and the current financial year, 2021-22 (up to February 2022) 127 capital acquisition contracts have been signed with Indian vendors for capital procurement of Defence equipment for Armed Forces.

Out of these, 55 contracts have been signed with PSUs/erstwhile OFB/DRDO and 72 contracts have been signed with Indian private vendors for capital procurement of Defence equipment for Armed Forces.