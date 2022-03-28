Deepika Padukone Featured In TIME100 Impact Awards 

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is well known for her power pack performances. Adding more achievements to her life, the actress was also featured in the recent TIME100 Impact Awards.

Deepika was featured on the list for her work in the mental health space. Taking to social media on Monday, Deepika shared a snapshot from the feature and captioned it, “Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE @time.” Needless to say, her fans flooded the comments section with words of appreciation.

Take a Look:

On the film front, the Piku star has several interesting projects in her kitty. She’ll be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback vehicle Pathaan. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Deepika has also signed Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Prabhas.