No flight services for the last two days from Rourkela airport

Rourkela: The flight service from Rourkela-Bhubaneswar and Rourkela-Kolkata was cancelled on Wednesday due to low visibility. With the daily cancellation of flights, the passengers are facing a lot of difficulties.

Meanwhile, Over 100 flights were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog.

The chief minister’s office said the Rourkela-Kolkata route will be a state-sponsored route for which the government will provide viability gap funding for 35 seats of the capacity with a fare cap. The inaugural one-way fare will start from Rs 1,999.

Once the Kolkata flight is introduced, the service from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar will also be rescheduled. While the flight will leave Rourkela at 12.55 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 2 pm, it will depart from Bhubaneswar at 2.30 pm and reach Rourkela at 3.10 pm.

However, the normal operation of the flight on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route will continue for seven days in a week. Alliance Air was picked as the selected airline operator for the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route through bidding under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.