Fire Breaks Out In Oil Refinery In Khurda, No Casualty

Khurda: A fire broke out in a refined oil factory near Sarua under Baghamari police limits in Khurda district on Thursday.

The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that electric short circuit might have led to fire.

Three fire tenders on intimation rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Fortunately, no persons were injured in the mishap. Details report awaited.