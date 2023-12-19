No Case of Covid JN.1 Detected In Odisha, Advisory If Necessary: Health Director

Bhubaneswar: With the upsurge of COVID-19 once again and the death of two people affected by a new sub-variant JN.1 in Karnataka and Kerala, the central government has issued advisory for all the states.

In this regard, Odisha Health Director Dr. Bijay Mohapatra today said, “If the new variant is detected, it will be sent for genome sequencing. We are ready as per the central guidelines. If necessary, we will issue state guidelines.”

“If anyone is suffering from cold, fever, cough, go and get tested. Do not go to crowded places. If any test result comes positive, treatment will be started immediately. The affected person will be provided medical facilities at home and if necessary, will be admitted to hospital, Mohapatra added.

“The state government has not stopped surveillance. But it will be intensified where necessary,” the health director said and added that an adequate number of testing kits are available in the state and only mass awareness is needed among the people.

On the other hand, the state government has alerted the hospitals after the central guidelines regarding the new variant of Covid-19.