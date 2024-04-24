Nitin Gadkari Faints During Election Rally in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Wednesday afternoon. The BJP leader was able to get back up on stage and continued his speech after receiving prompt treatment.

In a video circulating on social media, the union minister can be seen falling unconscious and then carried away by the people on stage. Some of the BJP leaders can be heard calling for doctors.

Shortly after the incident, Gadkari provided an update on social media X about his health saying that he felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally. “I felt discomfort due to the heat at the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely healthy, and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes.”

पुसद, महाराष्ट्र में रैली के दौरान गर्मी की वजह से असहज महसूस किया। लेकिन अब पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हूँ और अगली सभा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए वरूड के लिए निकल रहा हूँ। आपके स्नेह और शुभकामनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद। — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) April 24, 2024

Gadkari, who fought from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in the first phase of voting as BJP’s candidate, was campaigning for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajashree Patil in Yavatmal’s Pusad. The Yavatmal constituency of Maharashtra is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on 26 April.