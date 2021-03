Nabrangpur: The night curfew in Nabarangpur district has been lifted today as the state government did not issue any notice for its continuation.

As per reports, the state government took this decision after the daily reported cases of COVID-19 reduced these days.

On March 24, the district administration imposed night curfew from March 25 between 8 pm at night to 6 am in the morning in order to control the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.