Red Premier League Day 3: Quest Global, Eyeball, Crico Freako Clinch Victory

Bhubaneswar: Eyeball, Quest Global and Crico Freako won their respective matches on Day 3 of the ongoing Red Premier League Season 4 organised by RedFM in association with Pragativadi at Indira Maidan, Nayapalli.

Three matches were postponed due to the thunderstorm and rain on Saturday afternoon.

The first match was played between CCC and Quest Global. The CCC lost 9 wickets in 8 overs and scored 53 runs. In retaliation, Quest Global pulled up 57 runs with loss of 4 wickets in 5.3 overs. Mr Sanjay was announced Man of the Match.

The second match was played between Wefe Internet and Eyeball. Winning the toss, Wefe Internet batted first and scored 76 runs with loss of 3 wickets in 6 overs. However, eyeball outclassed Wefe Internet by scoring 77 runs in just 2.2 overs with losing wickets. Mr. Sekharch Swain was named Man of the Match.

The third match was played between L&D Global and Crico Freako. Winning the toss, L&D Global elected to bat first and scored 61 runs with loss of 8 wickets in 6 overs. However, Crico Freako managed to score 62 runs by losing 3 wickets in 5 overs. Mr. Rakesh was named Man of the Match.

Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das, Executive Director of Pragativadi Samahit Bal and Executive Editor Birupakshya Tripathy graced the event as guests on Sunday.

On the occasion, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera thanked the Pragativadi Group for organising the cricket tournament match. He said: “The state government has been working for the infrastructure and development of the sport. It is a matter of pride for Odisha that the Hockey World Cup-2023 is going to be held here again.”