Night curfew in Pune as coronavirus cases surge

Pune: Pune has imposed night curfew following surge in coronavirus cases. As many as 849 people tested positive for the dreaded disease.

The Pune divisional commissioner said that all schools and colleges will remain shut till 28 February. The new guidelines will be effective from tomorrow, the commissioner said and added that the night curfew will be in force from 11 pm till 6 am.

Reports said the total number of cases in Pune has reached 3,97,431. The number of active cases stand at 2,561, of which 160 are critical.

Latest reports said Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in districts like Nagpur, Amravati and Yatvmal in view of rising cases of coronavirus.

The Mayor of Mumbai has ruled out lockdown but BMC has released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike in coronavirus.