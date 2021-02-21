54 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
54 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 54 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 8 from Anugul
  • 7 from Khordha
  • 6 from Baleswar
  • 6 from Puri
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Bolangir
  • 2 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Malkangiri
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from State Pool

With another 54 COVID-19 patients cured and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,107, said the H & FW Dept.

