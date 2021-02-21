54 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 54 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 8 from Anugul
- 7 from Khordha
- 6 from Baleswar
- 6 from Puri
- 4 from Rayagada
- 2 from Bolangir
- 2 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Malkangiri
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from State Pool
With another 54 COVID-19 patients cured and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,107, said the H & FW Dept.