54 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 54 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

10 from Sundargarh

8 from Anugul

7 from Khordha

6 from Baleswar

6 from Puri

4 from Rayagada

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Ganjam

1 from Kalahandi

1 from State Pool

With another 54 COVID-19 patients cured and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,107, said the H & FW Dept.