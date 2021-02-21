Minor boy electrocuted to death after coming in contact with 11 kV wire

Umerkote: A minor boy was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a live 11kV wire at Singhsari village under Umerkote block in Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

According to available information, the minor boy, identified as Santosh Paika (13), had gone to herd the cattle when he came in contact with a low hanging 11kV wire over a check dam.

Sources said the minor boy was herding the cattle when the stick he was holding touched the high tension wire and electrocuted the minor.

Some eyewitnesses rescued Santosh in an unconscious state and rushed to the Singari PHC and later to Umerkote CHC. But the minor boy died on the way to the hospital.