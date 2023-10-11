NHRC Seeks ATR on Naked Mother-daughter on Sundargarh Street

Sundargarh: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Sundargarh for an Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding a mother and daughter wandering naked down a busy street.

Responding to a petition filed by advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the rights body has asked the Collector and SP to produce the report within four weeks.

On October 6, Tripathy filed a complaint to the NHRC about the mother-daughter pair, who were about 27 and 45 years old and were seen wandering naked on College Road, one of the main streets in Sundargarh.

Tripathy, in his petition, had requested the NHRC to take immediate measures to rehabilitate them with compensation and benefits of welfare schemes.

“The copy of instant proceeding be forwarded to the Chief Secretary and DGP, Govt. of Odisha for information and for ensuring compliance of direction of the Commission by authorities mentioned above and asked them to take instant action within four weeks,” the NHRC stated in its order.

However, Sundargarh BJP MLA Kusum Tete had rescued the mother-daughter duo on the day of the incident. After spending a few days at an Astha Gruha in Sundargarh, they returned to their native place.