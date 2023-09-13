New Cyclonic Circulation Over BoB, Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the same area. The cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestwards.

As per the weather bureau, the system is very likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards between south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Under the influence of the low pressure, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the next 24 hours. South Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heavy rain.

Weather Forecast And Warning

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 13.09.2023)

Red Warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy (>20cm) over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 14.09.2023)

Red Warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy (>20cm) over the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Ganjam.

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at a one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Gajapti, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 15.09.2023)

Orange Warning (Be Prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at a few placesover the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam.