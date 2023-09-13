Rajasthan Accident: 11 killed as trailer hits bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A trailer rammed into a bus on early on Wednesday killing 11 people in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. The massive accident took place on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh whe

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said. Later, the toll went up as Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa confirmed that 11 people died in the accident.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben — the wife of one Arvind — died in the accident. They were from Dihor in Gujarat’s Bhav Nagar.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences at the death of the passengers in the accident. “The death of 11 people in the collision between a bus and a trailer of devotees who had come on a religious pilgrimage from Gujarat in Bharatpur is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured,” Gehlot tweeted.