Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba To Visit India On Sunday

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will travel to India for a four-day visit and will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will begin on January 10.

As per the minister in the Deuba cabinet, the proposal for his visit has been endorsed paving the way for him to start his second international visit after assuming the post of Prime Minister last year.

His visit to India will be his first since taking office. This will be Deuba’s first trip to India after taking office for the fifth time in July.

On January 9, the Nepal Prime Minister will fly to New Delhi on his way to Ahmedabad for the summit.

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had received an invitation to visit India in December shortly after the two Prime Ministers held a meeting on the sidelines of the Glasgow Summit last year.