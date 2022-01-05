Kapil Sharma to make his OTT debut with stand-up special

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make a debut on OTT platform with his stand-up comedy titled ‘I’m Not Done Yet’. The project will release on the streaming platform ‘Netflix’ on January 28.

Kapil offered a glimpse of his stand-up in which he referred to his infamous tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was a drunk tweet.

On Wednesday, Kapil took to Instagram and shared the update about his special with his followers. “Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m not done yet’,” he wrote.

The star comedian also shared the official teaser of the special. “I have been working in the industry for over 25 years now, and I have been working for 15 years on TV now. Actually, I have never taken comedy seriously because we as Punjabis are joking around all the time. It comes naturally. I didn`t know it was something you could get paid for,” Kapil introduced himself in the video.

“I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted’.

“My stay costed me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line costed me that much… I want to sue Twitter,” Kapil Sharma said.