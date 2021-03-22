Naveen To Hold Review Meeting On COVID Situation Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hold a review meeting on COVID-19 situation in Odisha with senior officials tomorrow. This was informed by Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena today.

He further informed that sarpanchs, ward members, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers will again be mobilised and entrusted with the task of monitoring people returning to the villages in the state.

“COVID management committees in villages, which were formed last year, will be reactivated,” he said.