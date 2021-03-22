Man Dead, Wife Critical After Being Attacked By Son

Angul: A man was killed and his wife sustained critical injuries after allegedly being attacked by their son in Durgapur village under Jarapada police limits of Angul district.

The deceased were identified as Krushna Chandra Behera while his wife is Rukmani Behera.

According to sources, the father and son had an argument over a family issue on Monday morning. However, the situation turned ugly when Krushna’s son Nath attacked his father with an axe in a fit of rage. Later, when Nath’s mother tried to intervene, he also hacked her.

While Krushna died on the spot, Rukmani sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Nath managed to flee from the spot.

On the other hand,n locals rushed Rukmani to the district headquarters hospital.

On being informed, Jarapada Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. AS probe into the case is underway, sources said.