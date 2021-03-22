Love Beaches? Visit These Unique Beaches Around The Globe

Bhubaneswar: There are some beaches across the globe that don’t actually fall in the usual criterion and are far more different in terms of color and landscape than what you really expect. If you are looking to planning a holiday and hoping to happen upon beautiful beaches on your travels or perhaps even if you are looking to centre your holiday on beautiful beaches, here are some unique beaches in the world you must visit.

Glass Beach

It is located in Mackerricher State Park near Fort Bragg, California. This beach is filled with sea glasses which have created because of several years of dumping garbage into an area of coastline near the northern part. The colorful glasses which are there at this beach in the place of sand are the major reason which attracts many people. The glasses are diminishing day by day because visitors collect these glasses.

Pink Sand Beach

Beaches with pink sand are found on the East side of Harbour Island. You can reach this island through airplane by landing at the nearest airport which is north Eleuthera. Beaches with pink sand are not just unique but these beaches also offer breathtaking views. The reason for the pink sand of the Bahamas is pigmented by washed-up coral remnants. Explore these pink sand beaches and enjoy the views.

Red Sand Beaches

If you feel like exploring the beaches which have red dark sand then you should plan a getaway to Galapagos Island. Along with the red sand, here you might spot sea lions as well. Moreover, the reason for this deep red color in the sand is because of the high content of iron in the volcanic material which is found on Rabida Island.

Pfeiffer Purple Sand Beach

It is nestled in California, USA. This beach is famous for the color of its sand which has a purple color and that’s what makes this beach bit more attractive. Although the sand is not purple throughout, but there are patches of purple sand. Moreover, here at this beach visitors can witness various shades of purple like ruby red, pink, royal purple, violet, and lavender.

Black Sand Beach

Truly a negative of a usual beach and the reason for that is its jet black sand. Yes, Hawaii’s Punalu’u Beach is popular for its black sand. The sand of this beach got this black color because underwater volcanic vents ooze magma and then rapidly cools that and explodes when comes in contact with the cooler ocean water. This beach attracts several people every year.

Hidden Beach

Fondly called as love beach and it is located on Marieta Island in Mexico. It is in a way sort of an open sun-drenched crater. This gorgeous hidden beach is only accessible through a water tunnel that connects the beach with the Pacific Ocean. There is approx 6 feet of space above water level and visitors arrive there only by swimming and kayaking. Moreover, the most interesting fact is that the beach is almost invisible from outside and every year this beach attracts thousands of people.