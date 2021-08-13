Naveen inaugurates projects worth Rs 215 crore in Jagatsinghpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 215 crore in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Chief Minister said that Jagatsinghpur district is one of the leading districts in Odisha. He said: “Jagatsinghpur district has a reputation for industry and agriculture. It was from Jagatsinghpur district that Biju Babu embarked on the development journey of Odisha. The port of Paradip is one of the major ports in the country today. The importance of paradise has also increased as an industrial city.”

The Odisha CM said that today’s project focuses on the development of various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, communications, irrigation and tourism. “The emphasis is on the development of all areas, from village to town,” he added.

“We have been affected by the COVID pandemic for more than a year now. The livelihoods of many people have been affected. Therefore, the state government has provided more than Rs 2,000 crore to the poor, farmers, workers and mothers to alleviate their misery,” Naveen said.

Attending the function, Minister for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Das and Minister for Water Resources Development, Information and Public Relations Raghunandan Das thanked the Chief Minister for various projects in Jagatsinghpur.

Jagatsinghpur MP Dr Rajshree Mallick, Tirthol MLA Vijay Shankar Das, Paradip MLA Sambit Rautaray and others thanked the Chief Minister for the overall development of Odisha.

Chief Minister’s Secretary (5) Shri V.K. Pandian conducted the program.

Jagatsinghpur MLA and District Planning Board Chairman Prashant Muduli delivered the welcome address. Jagatsinghpur district collector offered the vote of thanks.

Today’s launch program includes a bridge over the canal of the Borikina-Sunguda road on the Biju Bridge scheme, a high-level bridge over the Paika River at Lankapada, a market complex near Maa Sarala temple, the Paradip Government Industrial Training Institute and the Paradip Covid Hospital. Besides, foundation stones were laid for several other projects.