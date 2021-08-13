India all-out for 364 against England on Day 2 of second Test

India were all-out for 364 in their first innings on the Day 2 of the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Lord’s, London on Friday.

After resuming on 276/3, India lost two quick wickets of KL Rahul (129) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) in the first session of the second day.

England maintained their momentum and ended their opponents’ innings before the tea break by scalping seven wickets for just 88 runs.

James Anderson led the pace attack for the hosts, registering impressive figures of 5/62, alongside Mark Wood (2/91) and Ollie Robinson (2/73). After the innings break, Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley opened the first innings for England.