‘Nadi Utsav’ On December 15

New Delhi: ‘Nadi Utsav’ (River Festival) which was highlighted by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on the occasion of the World River Day on 26th September 2021, will be celebrated on December 15.

This is in a way continuation of and the culmination of the Ganga Utsav held every year to mark the anniversary of the announcement of River Ganga as the ‘National River’ on November 4. This year’s Ganga Utsav was organised from November 1 to 3.

In fact, ‘Ganga Utsav 2021 – The River Festival’ by Namami Gange was to be celebrated not just along the Ganga river but all the rivers across the country. Administrative reasons delayed it and now, the Nadi Utsav will be held on December 15.