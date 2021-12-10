This Tweet by Virat Kohli is India’s ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2021’

New Delhi: The year 2021 which was full of twists and turns, is coming to an end and it’s time to look back at all that happened.

Twitter India released its data on the voices, trends, and moments that dominated Twitter in India, and cricketer Virat Kohli was a huge part of it.

Earlier this year, cricketer Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. It received over 5.3 lakh ‘likes’. Last year, Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.

Another tweet by Virat was the most-liked and most-retweeted of the year in the sports category. In the tweet, Kohli heaped praises on MS Dhoni for his match-winning play during the Indian Premier League. The tweet was the most retweeted and liked tweet in sports this year with 91,600 retweets and 529,500 likes.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins’ tweet encouraging the world to show support for India when it was hit by the second COVID wave was the most retweeted tweet of the year.