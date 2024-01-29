Munawar Faruqui Wins ‘Big Boss’ Season 17

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was on Sunday announced as the winner of the reality show “Bigg Boss” season 17. Show host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced 32-year-old Faruqui as the winner, who took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Munawar defeated actor Abhishek Kumar through live voting in the finale.

Taking to his official X account, he thanked his fans for supporting him and posted a picture with Salman Khan holding the Bigg Boss season 17 trophy.

Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta ❤️

Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️ #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ko mera dil se shukriya ❤️ #mkjw pic.twitter.com/XPrix3B2do — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) January 28, 2024

The highly anticipated night saw five finalists – Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshettey – battle it out for the coveted title of Bigg Boss 17 Winner.

Munawar Faruqui’s victory was celebrated not only by his fans but also by the entire Bigg Boss fraternity.

Arun Mahshetty, a Hyderabadi Youtuber and gamer, was the first participant eliminated from the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ finale. Later, actor Ankita Lokhande was ousted from the house at the fourth position. Following her footstep, Mannara Chopra walks out of the show as the second runner up.