Mumbai Indians Launches ‘MI MI Bol Ke, Khelenge Dil Kholke’ Anthem

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians launched its anthem on Wednesday- “MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE”, which is a continuation of their widely appreciated “Khelenge Dil KholKe” campaign for IPL 2022.

The film, a part of the “Khelenge Dil KholKe” campaign, celebrates the spirit of Mumbai Indians –- we are a group of people – our team, our coaches, our support staff and our fans- who are our bound together by the same belief – when we play the game of life we play with all our heart

Mumbai Indians, today, launched its anthem – “MI MI BOL KE, KHELENGE DIL KHOLKE”, a continuation of their widely appreciated “Khelenge Dil KholKe” campaign for IPL 2022. The music video captures the mood of the Mumbai Indians players and the GenZ, of playing the game of life with all your heart, to imagine the impossible and make it a reality, to never lose faith and giving their best at everything they do. Failure for them is a moment to learn, pick themselves up and move ahead towards their dream.

Catch the music video here

The song has a young, energetic, cool vibe that extends to the visuals featuring the entire playing squad of Mumbai Indians team, led by Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, young debutants and others. The video combines dance with emotion and celebrates the essence of playing cricket on the streets of India. The film captures the passion for playing cricket, the players and the roller-coaster of emotions that one goes through daily. Most important of it all, to do it with all your heart, every single day.

The campaign anthem follows “Welcome, Khelenge Dil KholKe”, where the Mumbai Indians put up hoardings across the city to welcome their fellow franchises to Mumbai, and “One Dream”, a creative expression of the contribution of Mumbai Indians to Indian cricket.

Says Mumbai Indians Spokesperson, “Mumbai Indians have always played with passion – Straight from the heart, driven by the motto – never give up. Also, one of our main pillars is the fans that we have across the globe. The anthem is a reflection of the young and GenZ fans, who have continued to support and push us forward, every time we take to the field. Our style of cricket, brand values, and everything that we do, resonates with their values, beliefs and inspires them, which is reflected in the growth of the MI Paltan army over the years.”

Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner – Ogilvy: “IPL is cricketainment. It’s cricket with huge doses of entertainment mixed in. And while we addressed the fulfilment of dreams of young aspiring cricketers in the last campaign, we wanted to have some fun this time around. The last film was for the aspiring cricketers. This one, though, is for the fans. It’s an all-out visual spectacle with a sing along aspect. It’s a chant for fans to express their love. We owed them something for their love. This is our way of giving them something they can truly own.