Centre’s Effort Is To Stabilize Economic Transactions Between Russia & India: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the centre’s effort is to stabilize economic transactions between Russia and India in light of their close partnership.

Jaishankar made the remarks while replying to a question from Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on India’s transactions with Russia, in light of sanctions on the latter, during a Rule 193 discussion on the ‘situation in Ukraine’.

“Our effort today is to stabilize economic transactions between India and Russia because this is very important for us. Russia is a very important partner in a variety of areas and I think all honourable members (of Parliament) understand that,” Jaishankar said.

“At the moment there is an inter-ministerial group, which is led by the finance ministry, which is seeing how the payments issue can be best addressed, there are experiences from the past which are relevant in this regard. But I think this is quite honestly an issue where the Finance Minister would finally have to take the call,” Jaishankar added.