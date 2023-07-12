Mouni Roy sent back from airport for forgetting passport

Mumbai: Mouni Roy had to face an embarrassing incident at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The actor apparently forgot to take her passport and was not allowed to enter the airport by the security. The video later made its way on Instagram.

The incident was captured by a paparazzo account and posted on Instagram, where Mouni was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport. She was stopped at the entrance by the security staff member, owing to which she started searching for something inside her handbag. The actor then gestures to the security and although the conversation is not audible, the security is seen shaking his head in response. Mouni then turned back to the paparazzo and said, “Ho gaya (It’s done).”

The video ends with Mouni returning back to her car, as she was not allowed to enter the airport without the required document.