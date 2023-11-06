Mortal remains of Odia Jawan to be cremated with full state honour

Puri: The mortal remains of deceased Odia Jawan Pratap Ranjan Parida will be consigned to flames on Monday.

The martyr will be awarded a full state honor during his cremation. Afterwards, his body will be taken to his ancestral village, Malla of Badatara Panchayat under Gop block in Puri district for last rites.

As per information, Parida’s younger brother had died in a road accident two years ago. While his elder brother is presently working with the CRPF.

His family members were informed about his death by BSF officials. The reason behind Parida’s death is still unknown.

His widow, Satyabhama Parida has demanded CBI enquiry regarding his death.