CM Launches Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha Yojana in Kandhamal, Angul and Gajapati Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha Yojana in three more districts of the State.

The Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha, which aims at strengthening the infrastructure for building a new Odisha and a strong Odisha, was launched in Kandhamal, Angul and Gajapati districts on the eleventh day of the ambitious programme.

Under the programme, Rs 85.50 crore has been sanctioned for the three constituencies of Kandhamal district. The constituencies are Baliguda, G. Udayagiri and Phulabani. The funds will be spent on 2099 projects in 171 panchayats of 12 blocks of these constituencies. The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 112.50 crore for five constituencies of Angul district. These constituencies are Talcher, Pallahara, Chhendipada, Athamallik and Angul. As many as 2796 projects will be undertaken in 225 gram panchayats of eight blocks. Similarly, Rs 74.50 crore has been allocated for two constituencies of Gajapati district. These constituencies are Mohana and Parlakhemundi. The funds will spent on 1662 projects in 149 gram panchayats of 7 blocks.

As part of the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha, the basic foundation of Odisha’s culture will be improved by spreading Jagannath culture in every village, developing every place of worship, along with development of digital infrastructure. This will be the basic foundation for building an ambitious Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the spread of culture and improvement of modern infrastructure will take our villages to the pinnacle of development. The new wave of development will instill deep confidence in the people of the village. From our strong cultural base, the new Odisha will spread its wings and reach new heights to touch the wide range of modern scientific knowledge and we will build the new Odisha, the Nabin Odisha, the CM said.

The CM said that the development of all villages is our goal. There will be guarantee of development for everyone in the village. Everyone in the village will be guaranteed education and health. Culture will be preserved and modernity will be developed in villages. The developed village will be the identity of modern Odisha, the CM added.

Odisha is the land of Lord Jagannath. Universal love, peace, goodwill, equality and service are the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, and community, it has made everyone its own. The Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme will preserve Jagannath culture in every village. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved, the CM said while adding that the preservation and protection of the cultural and heritage sites is essential for future generations.

The development of digital infrastructure in villages is one of the objectives of this scheme. Internet connection will be available in the village. There will be science parks, skill development centres, work hubs, and banking facilities. The primary schools of the village will also be involved in this program. It will bring immense opportunities to our youth, mothers, farmers and students and will further enhance Odisha’s identity as a modern, strong, progressive and culturally aware state.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian said that the transformation programme has created enthusiasm among the people.

Now the people in the villages have become real partners in the development of Odisha. According to their demand, the Chief Minister has approved the projects, Pandian said.

Pandian said that the Chief Minister has opened the way for everyone to make progress and everyone is confident.

The 5T Chairman said that this is the 5th term of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. In this term, the Chief Minister has given five gifts to mothers.The gifts are Aahar at Rs 5, LAccMI bus service at Rs 5, Rs 5,000 financial assistance under Mamata Yojana, interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to mothers under Mission Shakti, and medical facility up to Rs.5 lakh for all under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and additional Rs.5 lakh for mothers, he added.

Today’s programme was attended by the MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad president, members, block chairman, sarpanches and people in the three districts.