Mortal remains of martyred Odia CRPF jawan consigned to flames with full state honour

Keonjhar: The body of martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, Sushant Khuntia was consigned to flames at his ancestral town in Anandapur in Keonjhar on Saturday.

Khuntia’s cremation was attended by many eminent personalities from the area. He was accorded a full state honour before consigning his body to the flames.

The CRPF team had an encounter with naxals in Jharkhand on Friday. The Naxals ambushed the jawans when they were returning from a combing operation. Constable, Sushant Kumar Khuntia and Munna Lal Yadav got injured. While both of them were evacuated, sadly Khuntia lost his life to bullet injuries.