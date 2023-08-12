Bolangir royal family’s daughter-in-law Adrija Manjari seeks police protection

Bolangir: Adrija Manjari, wife of Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and daughter-in-law of BJD leader Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, on Saturday reached Bolangir police station and sought police protection during the time when she enters the palace.

However, she has alleged the police are not cooperating.

Notably, Adrija had lodged a domestic violence case against her husband Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo, father-in-law Ananga Udaya Singh Deo, mother-in-law Bijaylaxmi Devi, brother-in-law (her husband’s elder brother) Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo and sister-in-law (wife of her husband’s elder brother) Meghana Rana at Dehradun’s Rajpur police station.