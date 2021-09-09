Monsoon Session Of Odisha Assembly Concludes; 13 Official Bills Get Nod

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly concluded on Thursday amid unruly scenes by opposition BJP and Congress members of the House over various issues.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro declared the session adjourned sine die following the valedictory function.

As many as 13 official bills received the nod of the House and a resolution on caste-based census and 50% reservation ceiling, tabled by Minister Jagannath Saraka, was passed in Odisha Assembly today. The Resolution will be sent to Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes.

The monsoon session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly had begun on September 1 and concluded today after eight working days. Of the eight working days, one day was earmarked for the private members’ business and on the rest of days, the House transacted official business.

During the session, three adjournment motions including the prevailing drought situation in the state were discussed. Out of 718 starred notices received, 16 starred questions were answered. Similarly, answers to 1267 un-starred questions were laid.

Four CAG reports were presented in the House by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on the concluding day of the session.