Mo Dal Members Stage Protest In Front Of Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Members of ‘Mo Dal’ on Friday gheraoed the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar on the first day of the monsoon session in protest against the alleged ‘misgovernance’ in the State.

They staged a sit-in protest on the portion of the road and raised slogans against 5T Secretary VK Pandian. As they tried to enter the premises of the Odisha Assembly, police intercepted them.

They were later picked up by the cops from the spot and taken into preventive custody.