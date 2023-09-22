Scrub Typhus in Sundargarh: Total mounts to 211

Sundargarh: As many as five more Scrub Typhus positive cases were detected on Friday in Sundargarh district. With the addition of fresh cases, the Scrub Typhus tally in Sundargarh has increased to 211 so far this year, informed the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Sundargarh Dr Kanhu Charan Nayak.

Among the infected patients in the district, 10 are from outside the State, and nine are from other districts.

Though the Health Department and the district administration are taking various measures to sensitise people about the highly infectious disease, there seems to be no control over the infection rate.