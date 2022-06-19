MLA Bijaya Shankar Das Says He Is Ready To Marry Girlfriend Somalika; Seeks More Time

Bhubaneswar: After the fiancée of the BJD MLA, Bijaya Shankar Das filed a police complaint against him, the Tirtol legislator on Sunday said that he is ready to marry Somakila.

As per reports, the fiancée of MLA Bijaya, Sonalika Das filed a police complaint against him after he failed to turn up for his own wedding.

Somalika, in her complaint, has accused MLA of cheating and harassment. She has also alleged that the legislator’s brother and other family members have been threatening her.

Meanwhile, the MLA said that he is ready to marry Somakila and he had never denied marrying her.

“I am ready to marry Somakila. I have never denied marrying her. I sought more time owing to my mother’s health condition. Allegations that I am operating a sex racket are untrue,” said Das on Sunday.

On Friday, Somalika and Bijaya Shankar Das were scheduled to marry at the sub-registrar office in Jagatsinghpur. However, the MLA did not turn up at the venue and feigned ignorance of the marriage registration date.

It is to be noted here that Bijaya, son of senior BJD leader and former minister late Bishnu Das, was in a relationship with Somalika for a long time. But, differences had cropped up between the duo and Bijay was reluctance to get married to Somalika.

Apprehending betrayal, Somalika uploaded some of their pictures on social media, following which, Bijay was under pressure from different quarters to patch up with Somalika. After mediation of their lawyers, later both agreed to get married legally.

The duo had signed the application form for marriage registration in presence of their lawyers and witnesses at the sub-registrar office on 17th May 2022. However, neither Somalika’s nor Bijaya’s family members remained absent during the submission of the application.