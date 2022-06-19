Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji clarifies about ‘Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes in temple’ scene; Trailer released in 4K

Mumbai: After facing backlash from a section of netizens criticising Ranbir Kapoor’s entry scene in Brahmastra trailer wherein the actor is seen ringing a giant bell of a temple while wearing his shoes, director Ayan Mukherji finally broke his silence on the controversy and released a statement in his defence.

Director Ayan Mukherji mentioned that contrary to what it might have looked like, Ranbir is entering a pandal with shoes on, instead of a temple. In his justification, he wrote“We had some people in our community, upset because of one shot in our Trailer – Ranbir’s character wearing shoes as he rings a Bell. As the Creator of this film (and a devotee), I wanted to humbly address what happened here. In our movie, Ranbir is not entering a temple, but a Durga Puja Pandal. My own family has been organising a similar kind of Durga Puja Celebration for… 75 years! One, which I have been a part of since my childhood. In my experience, we only take off our shoes, right on the stage where the Goddess is, and not when you enter the Pandal.”

Ayan further added, “It is personally important for me to reach out to anyone who may have been upset with this image… because above all, Brahmāstra is created as a movie experience which pays respect to, and celebrates – Indian culture, traditions and history. That is at the heart of why I made this movie, so it is very important to me that this feeling, reaches every Indian who is watching Brahmāstra!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Ever since the trailer of Brahmastra has been released, fans have been going gaga over it. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has received a lot of love and netizens cannot stop praising the trailer. But there is one thing that had caught the attention of the fans and they had been trolling Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir for one particular scene wherein the actor wore his shoes inside a temple. Today, the director took to his Instagram handle to clarify why Ranbir wore his shoes in the temple scene and he also informed fans that now the trailer has been released in 4K as well.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this Brahmastra has an ensemble cast like Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first project together. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9.