Missing Deaf & Dumb Minor Girl’s Body Found In Canal In Angul

Angul: The body of an eight-year-old deaf & dumb school girl who had been missing since June 22, was been found in a canal in Angul district of Odisha on Friday morning.

The deceased minor girl was a student of Nakulchandra Special School for Blind, Deaf and Dumb in Balaramprasad village under Banarpal Tehsil.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body of the minor girl lying in the canal near the school and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.