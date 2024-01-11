Miscreants Loot Over RS. 30 Lakhs From Two ATMs In Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants loot two ATMs in two separate places in Balasore district late on Wednesday night.

The incident took place in the Axis bank ATM at Tudigadia under Khaira police station and the PNB ATM situated at Mangalpur under Soro police station limits.

As per reports, about six miscreants barged into the two ATMs and stole cash cutting the machine using gas cutter. They decamped with over Rs 30 lakhs from the two ATMs. Also, after the loot, the looters blasted bombs at the ATMs.

The theft came to light on Thursday. On intimation, police reached the spot and launched an investigation to catch the thieves.

During investigation, it has been revealed that, about Rs. 20 lakhs from the Axis bank ATM and about Rs. 12 lakhs from the PNB ATM have disappeared. A manhunt has been launched to catch the miscreants.