Miscreants loot gold ornaments, cash from after blank firing

Cuttack: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments and cash from a businessman on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Matagajpur level crossing.

At least 5 to 6 bike-borne miscreants intercepted the businessman near the level crossing and looted the gold ornaments and cash by resorting to blank firing.

Sources said that the miscreants initially tried to snatch the bag from the businessman who tried to resist them. A tussle was also reported by the businessman and the miscreants who later fired some shots at him. However, the businessman had a close shave as the bullets did not hit him. Two empty bullet shells have been recovered from the spot by police.