Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking agenda of special session of Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the agenda of the special Parliament session scheduled for September 18-22. She also listed nine issues and urged the Prime Minister to allow time for discussion on them in the upcoming session.

“You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September, 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda,” the Congress leader said.

Listing nine issues to be taken up for discussion, Sonia Gandhi said, “I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues.”

Issues listed by Sonia Gandhi

1. Current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs.

2. Commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organisations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them.

3. Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations.

4. The continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the State.

5. Rise in communal tension in different States like Haryana.

6. Continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

7. Urgent need for a Caste Census.

8. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations.

9. Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some States and drought in others.

She also alleged that the special session has been convened “without any consultation with other political parties”, but noted that the session “will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.”

“I earnestly hope that in a spirit of constructive cooperation, these issues will be taken up in the forthcoming Special Session,” the letter stated.