Minimum Temperature Rises Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The minimum temperatures (night temperatures) rose significantly across Odisha during the last 24 hours with fewer places recording nighttime temperatures of 10°C.

While Koraput continued to be the coldest place in the state recording a minimum temperature of 7°C, Daringbadi in Kandhamal (8.5°C) and Similiguda (9°C) were the only other places where the nighttime was below 10°C.

The minimum temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 16.9°C and 16.5°C respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.