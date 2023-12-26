Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire
Entertainment

Prabhas’s fans travelled from Japan to watch Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in Hyderabad!

By Itishree Sethy
2

Prabhas ‘s Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire has finally been released and has started to break all records in no time. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. With its gripping sequences and a sneak peek into the film’s core, netizens have been expressing their joy over the Kali Maa scene from the movie. While the fans from India are expressing their love for the film, Prabhas fans from abroad are also travelling to India to watch the rebel star.

Prabhas mania is taking over the hearts of the masses. Fans are standing in front of his residence, wearing T-shirts of Salaar, and are excited to watch the film in Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad where the cutouts of Prabhas.

While Prabhas is creating records with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire now, he has an interesting line up of films with Project K and Kalki 2898 AD.

Itishree Sethy
