Prabhas’s fans travelled from Japan to watch Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in Hyderabad!

Prabhas ‘s Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire has finally been released and has started to break all records in no time. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. With its gripping sequences and a sneak peek into the film’s core, netizens have been expressing their joy over the Kali Maa scene from the movie. While the fans from India are expressing their love for the film, Prabhas fans from abroad are also travelling to India to watch the rebel star.

Prabhas mania is taking over the hearts of the masses. Fans are standing in front of his residence, wearing T-shirts of Salaar, and are excited to watch the film in Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad where the cutouts of Prabhas.

えーとですね

待ちに待ったサラール

初日をカットアウトのあるSandhyaで観ようと思ったのですが諸事情(てかシアターの場所を間違えたんだよ💦)実現できませんでした。せめて現場の雰囲気だけでもお伝えしたく😂 pic.twitter.com/O8eql6Vxae — Tama తమ⭐️Diehard Prabhas Fan in Nagoya (@tama221b) December 22, 2023

While Prabhas is creating records with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire now, he has an interesting line up of films with Project K and Kalki 2898 AD.