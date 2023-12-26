Odia Actor Biranchi Narayan Nayak Arrested For Attacking Police

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatpur police have arrested Odia actor Biranchi Narayan Nayak for allegedly attacking and misbehaving with cops.

As per police sources, Nayak, a resident of VIP Colony in Nayapalli area here, was travelling in a car late last night, during which the cops stopped the vehicle at Kalinga Studio Chhak as checking was underway.

On being asked by the policemen, Nayak came out of the car. However, he started to abuse the cops and then attacked them.

He was overpowered by the cops and taken to the Bharatpur police station. A case was registered against him in this connection.