Delhi air quality improves after rainfall, now in ‘poor’ category

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continued to improve but remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, a day after light showers, accompanied with strong winds enabled to bring down the pollution levels.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 213 (poor) at 7am on Saturday — an improvement from Delhi’s reading of 279 (poor) at 4pm on Friday.

Strong winds are expected to persist in the national Capital on Saturday, possibly touching 18 km/hr, which is likely to help the AQI improve further, officials said. Though a slight drop in wind is expected on Diwali day (Sunday), it should still be around 8-10 km/hr, they added.

“We saw the impact of the western disturbance, which is influencing northwest India, on Friday. This is what led to this rain spell and from Saturday onwards, moisture in the air will reduce and the air will become colder and drier,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD, stating though the wind direction will switch to northwesterly on Saturday – from the predominantly southeasterly winds seen on Friday, dispersal of pollutants will continue.

“Winds may go up to 18 km/hr during the day. This wind speed will then begin to dip on Diwali day, but should still be around 8-10 km/hr,” he said.