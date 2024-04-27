Miffed At Being Denied Ticket, Mohan Hembram Quits Congress

Bhubaneswar: Mohan Hembram resigned from primary membership of Congress after the party replaces him, after giving ticket, with a new candidate for Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat.

“The decision of AICC has embarrassed us. Why did the party give me ticket if I was not competent enough? I will move court if I am not returned Rs 50,000 that I had given to PCC as per the norms and Rs 7 lakh, which I spent towards election campaign after Congress announced my candidature, within 48 hours,” warned Hembram.