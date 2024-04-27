“Neither Double, Nor Single, Only Naveen Babu’s Engine In Odisha”: Pandian in Nuapada

Nuapada: Senior BJD leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian continued his election campaigning by visiting and addressing public meetings in Nuapada district.

The Biju Janata Dal is seeking votes for its candidates to take development forward by making people accountable for development. Pandian’s campaign has roused thousands of people to the rally.

The major plank of Pandian’s poll campaigning has been the development of Odisha and Transformation under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Biju Janata Dal is the only party that is capable of taking forward the development of the state and is accountable for the welfare of the people. The public meetings attended by Kartik Pandian are attracting huge gatherings and participation.

Pandian targeted the opposition leaders and said when election comes, they make promises. But after the polls, these opposition leaders are not seen. He said he will meet the people after elections to thank them for reposing their faith in BJD candidates. The chief minister has directed him to give an account of the work done during the last five years.

In a sharp attack on the Opposition Pandian stated, “Seeing your enthusiasm and huge presence, your opponents have lost their sleep. Neither double, nor single, in Odisha the Naveen engine is always running.

“Naveen engine is the strongest”, added Pandian.

“If the double engine is so good, then why do the neighbors keep changing the engine again and again? What has your MP done in last 5 years? New clothes – Bhabani Patna, I have seen it, till date there are only two lanes, road condition is very bad, there is no mobile network in many panchayats.” questioned Pandian.

Stating that welfare work amounting to Rs 131 crore has been started in Nuapada district the 5T chairman said that RS 4 crore were dedicated for Jogeshwar temple, while Rs 2.60 cr was given to the shrine in the form of gold.

On the other hand, several funds were sanctioned like Rs 42 cr for Konabira Mega Irrigation Project, rs 132 cr for 5T mega lift irrigation project, and Rs 208 cr for Biju express way.

Meanwhile, 93 hostels for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students have also been sanctioned.

“3100 Mission Shakti Group were given interest free loans, while Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana covers 84 thousand beneficiaries. On the other hand, a Multi-purpose indoor hall was sanctioned with funds worth Rs. 12 crores. Similarly, 42,500 kendu leaf workers were given financial aid of RS 6.3 crore. Meanwhile, 36 Ama Bank were also made working,” added Pandian.