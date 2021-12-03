Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup Semis: India to take on Germany today

Bhubaneswar: 2021 Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup semi-final match, India take on the most successful side in the history of the tournament, Germany at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on December 3 (Friday), 2021.

The IND vs GER match will be telecast live on TV, and fans can also watch it online.

India, who defeated Belgium by a solitary goal in a repeat of the last edition’s final for a place in the last four, will face probably the biggest challenge of the tournament when they take on Germany. The German colts will be extra motivated to beat their Indian rivals. India had defeated Germany in the bronze medal play-off at Tokyo Olympics. Also, in Benedikt Schwarzhaupt, Germany have a capable leader and a brilliant defender.

India produced a defensive master-class on Wednesday to eke out a narrow 1-0 win over European giants Belgium with the likes of Yashdeep Siwach, vice-captain Sanjay Kumar and Shardanand Tiwai shinning bright in the backline.