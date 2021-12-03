Jamankira LAMPS MD in Vigilance net

Sambalpur: Launching a crackdown on corrupt officials in the district, Vigilance sleuths today conducted simultaneous raids at places associated with Jamankira LAMPS (Large Area Multi-purpose Cooperative Societies) MD on charges of amassing disproportionate assets (DA).

The MD has been identified as Phanindra Sahu.

As per the report, separate teams of the anti-corruption units raided at 5 places including his office in Jamankira, paternal house and 3 other places associated with Jamankira LAMPS MD.

While the exact amount of the disproportionate seized during the raid is not known, the assessment was underway by the officials till this report was being filed.