MCL to give Rs 9.32 cr assistance for Talcher’s Hingula temple development

Talcher: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will now provide Rs 9.32 cr assistance for the developmental works of Hingula temple in Talcher.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his gratitude towards Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, for the same.

Earlier on January 13, Pradhan shot a letter to the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs asking him to establish a facade and Jagyanshala, a space for fire ritual (Homa), as per the advice of the temple’s trust board members.

He also mentioned that the help will not only be beneficial for pilgrims and devotees but will also boost tourism in the area.

Following this, Joshi informed that the assistance will be provided from the MCL board’s CSR funds.

The holy place (peetha) of the Goddess Hingula is situated on the bank of the river Simhada in Angul district.